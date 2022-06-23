13News Now, Red Cross join forces to host Saving Lives Blood Drives

You can make a difference and get a $10 gift card.

NORFOLK, Va.

Donating blood saves lives. Currently, the Red Cross is facing its worst blood shortage crisis in over a decade.

“While some types of medical care can wait, others can’t,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross.

“Hospitals are still seeing accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and individuals who are seriously ill who all need blood transfusions... We’re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors. We need the help of the American people.”

The Red Cross is responsible for 40% of the national blood supply, according to their website. All blood types are needed.

June 25 through June 28, you can make a difference in the lives of those who are in critical need here in Hampton Roads and beyond.

13News Now is joining forces with the Red Cross to sponsor a series of blood drives, and donors will receive a $10 gift card from Suburban Propane for their generosity.

Here's a list of locations:

Chesapeake Square Mall in Chesapeake

Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake

Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News

Each location will have drives on Saturday, June 25 (from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Sunday, June 26 (from noon to 5 p.m.), Monday, June 27 (from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Tuesday, June 28 (from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).