2 mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus in Colonial Place part of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Department of Public Health confirmed Friday that two mosquito samples recently tested came back positive for West Nile virus.

Both samples were collected in Norfolk's Colonial Place neighborhood on Thursday. The department's vector control division is working to control mosquitos in the neighborhood.

The West Nile virus is spread to people when they are bitten by an infected mosquito.

Most people who become infected with the virus are asymptomatic. Symptoms can include mild fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Health officials said serious illness from the virus is rare. But severe symptoms include high fever, severe headache, nausea and vomiting, stiff neck, muscle weakness, confusion, disorientation, paralysis, seizures or coma.

About 10% of people with a serious illness die from the virus. Health officials have some advice for people to prevent getting sick from mosquito-borne illnesses:

Use insect repellents when outside in mosquito-infested areas. Always follow the directions on the label.

Wear clothing that is long, light and loose.

Home doors and windows should be well-screened to stop mosquitoes from getting inside.

It's important to eliminate mosquito breeding sites from yards by removing old tires, buckets, tubs, toys and other items that hold rainwater.

Clean roof gutters and downspout screens.