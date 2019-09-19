NORFOLK, Va. — You don’t want to think about that three-letter word right now, but the flu has a way of tracking you down if you are not prepared. Doctors told 13News Now, now is the time to get the flu vaccine.

EVMS Ghent Family Medicine Dr. John Snellings explained, “There is no downside to getting it early. With regards to worrying about if it will last the entire flu season, it will.”

The Center for Disease Control is even urging people anyone 6 months or older to get the vaccine earlier than usual, although officials say this year’s flu season is still unpredictable.

“[Flu strains] can kind of change year-to-year. It’s too early to tell what kind of season we are going to have,” said Snellings.

Flu season typically starts between October and November and peaks around February. Last year's season lasted until May, which doctors say can be common.

Snellings said at Ghent Family Medicine, they started offering the flu vaccine about two weeks ago.

“When patients come to our practice, they are proactively asked if they would like the flu shot today and most patients do accept it," he said.

Plenty of places offer the shot or nasal spray, which Dr. Snellings says works the same. Most are walk-in clinics at local pharmacies like Walgreens, Rite-Aid, and CVS.

“It can take a few weeks to kick in fully to provide you immunity. It can’t hurt just to get it now and allow it and provide you full immunity,” Snellings said.