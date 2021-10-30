2021 Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction raises awareness of breast cancer

The event honors those who have won their fight with breast cancer and remember those who lost their battle.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Oct. 18, 2021.

The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation hosted its Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction on Friday night to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The event took place at the Khedive Shrine Center in Chesapeake and featured a bra decorating competition. It's to honor those who won their fight with breast cancer and remember those who lost their battle.

There were 96 bras competing and 10 bras recognized during the event: Grand Prize, Most Creative, Best Craftsmanship, Most Inspirational, Best Seasonal or Holiday, Best Business Entry, Best General Entry, Best School Entry, Best Gala Inspired (Roaring 20s), Best Youth Entry (13 years and under) and Best Bra by a CRH Employee or Department. Three bras received an honorable mention.

The winners were chosen by a local panel of judges and modeled by breast cancer survivors during the last minutes of the evening.

Thank you to everyone who joined us for this year’s Bra-ha-ha and congratulations to our winners! Because of our... Posted by Bra-ha-ha on Friday, October 29, 2021

The Grand Prize winner was Loren Rajjhel, a Grassfield High School sophomore, with her “New Queen of Breasts” design. She is the youngest ever to get the award and was presented with a $1,000 check.

The Bra-ha-ha Facebook People’s Choice Award starts on Nov. 1 and the winner will be announced on Nov. 8. Those who are interested in participating may go to @TheBrahaha to vote on Monday morning.

The 2021 Bra Art Exhibit will be on display at Lynnhaven Mall from Nov. 1 to 8 and Dillard’s at Greenbrier Mall from Nov. 8 to 15.