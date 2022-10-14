2022 Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction raises awareness of breast cancer

The event featured bras created to raise awareness of breast cancer, honoring those who have won their fight and remembering those who lost their battle.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation celebrated its 15th annual Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction Friday night, raising awareness of breast cancer.

The event took place at the Tidewater Community College’s Chesapeake Student Center. The event featured bras created to raise awareness of breast cancer, honoring those who have won their fight and remembering those who lost their battle.

There were 140 bras competing and 13 bras were recognized during the event: Grand Prize, Most Creative, Best Craftsmanship, Most Inspirational, Birthday or Anniversary Inspired, Best School Entry, Best Business Entry, Best Seasonal or Holiday Inspired, Best General Entry, Best 13 & Under, Best CRH Department and two honorable mentions.

The winners were chosen by a local panel of judges and modeled by breast cancer survivors during the final minutes of the event.

The bras will stay on display at TCC’s Chesapeake Student Center through Oct. 20. The bras will be displayed in the center court of Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach from Oct. 21 to 31.