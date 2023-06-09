2023 Bra-Ha-Ha fundraising campaign raises awareness for breast cancer

The annual Bra-Ha-Ha fundraising campaign raises awareness for breast cancer, celebrate survivors, and honor those who lost their battle.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The 2023 Bra-Ha-Ha season is here, which means a celebration of survivorship and artistry is underway.

In September and October, Bra-Ha-Ha hosts a series of events including a 5K run, the annual bra design contest, and an awards show and auction.

The Bra-Ha-Ha 5K will be held on Saturday, September 9 at the Jennings Outpatient Center in Chesapeake. Funds raised from the race will go back to the community by providing free mammograms and breast health services to those without insurance, according to the foundation's website.

The highlight of the fundraising campaign is the bra designing contest. With a 38-C bra as their canvas, designers are challenged to create unique and over-the-top works of art to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Groups, businesses, and individuals can enter the contest. Registration for the Chesapeake bra design contest is open on their website through September 22. The Bra-Ha-Ha awards show and auction will be held October 13 and a $1,000 check will be awarded to the grand prize winner.

An additional Bra-Ha-Ha bra design and auction will be held in Elizabeth City on September 30. Registration for the Elizabeth City event is open through September 8.