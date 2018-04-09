Chesapeake Regional Healthcare's 3d Mobile Mammography Unit is rolling in to the Church of the Advent COGIC to offer breast cancer screenings.

The 40-foot mammography unit travels to communities and businesses across Hampton Roads and offers quick appointments for patients. Screenings usually last about 20 minutes, and the units are set up with private changing area and mammography unit for privacy.

The Mobile Mammography Unit uses technology designed to increase image quality, while significantly decreasing the amount of radiation a patient is exposed to.

Health insurance rates are applied, and financial assistance is available if you are uninsured.

The Mobile Mammo Unit will be onsite at the church on Thursday, September 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The address is:

Church of the Advent COGIC

1097 Bells Mill Road

Chesapeake, VA 23322

To schedule a screening visit www.chesapeakemammo.com. You can also call 757-312-6400 for more information.

