RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina health officials say four people died from the flu last week, raising the state's death toll for the season to 29.

The N.C. Division of Public Health reported Thursday that of the total number of deaths, 20 were age 65 and older. That total also includes two people who died in previous weeks but whose deaths were not initially linked to the flu.

For the same time period in the 2017-18 flu season, there were 130 deaths.

Flu season officially began last Oct. 1, and it typically runs through March 31.