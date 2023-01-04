Report shows Virginia has slightly high rates of radon gas exposure, which can cause lung cancer

Radon is a radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer, and it is present naturally. It's colorless, doesn't smell and you have to test for it specifically.

NORFOLK, Va. — New data from the American Lung Association's State of Lung Cancer report shows that Virginia is about on track with other states for lung cancer care in general, but there are slightly high levels of radon exposure in the commonwealth.

The report looks back at 2022, and says Virginia is average among states for its rate of new lung cancer cases, percentage of early diagnoses, surgical treatments and screenings.

Virginia is doing pretty well when it comes to the percentage of lung cancer patients who get treated for their illness. Only about 17% of cases go untreated in Virginia, whereas that number is more like 21% in other states.

That makes the commonwealth 7th out of the 50 states for that statistic.

For radon levels, Virginia is a more solemn 28th out of 50, though.

It's the second-leading cause of lung cancer, the ALA said.

People are more likely to experience high levels of radon exposure in central and western Virginia, but any home can be at risk.

The ALA report said in Virginia, 25% of test results were at or above the level where the Environmental Protection Agency recommends people take action.