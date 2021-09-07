Every 2 seconds in the US, someone needs blood. The Red Cross says there isn't enough.

Demand for blood in hospitals is up 10% this year. The pandemic led to fewer donations and now there's a shortage of blood for at-risk patients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many parts of the country, including South Carolina and North Carolina, are facing a blood and platelet shortage that's having a major impact on everything from cancer treatments to emergency surgeries.

The American Red Cross says they're in critical need of blood and platelet donations. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, but right now, there's not enough.

"We need blood donors," said Sheila Crunkleton, executive director of the Southern Piedmont Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Experts say the pandemic is to blame for the shortage. Fewer people donated blood and it caused thousands of blood drives to be canceled.

At the same time, hospitals are in need of more blood and platelets than usual. The Red Cross says demand from hospitals with trauma centers has already increased 10% so far this year.

"Cancer patients can't wait. Trauma patients can't wait," Crunkleton said. "Since people are coming out a little more, we certainly have a higher need. So we need to make sure the hospitals have it available so those patients have it available."

The Red Cross says all blood types are needed but especially Type O-negative.

"That is the universal blood type," Crunkleton said.

If you can donate blood, the Red Cross says please do.

"I'll tell you, those people out there receiving the blood, they're very grateful as well," Crunkleton said.

