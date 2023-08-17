Anthem BCBS reach coverage agreement with VCU Health, but still not Bon Secours

Meanwhile, Bon Secours hasn't reached an agreement with the insurance company, resulting in Anthem Medicare Advantage patients becoming out-of-network since Aug. 1.

NORFOLK, Va. — Insurance company Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and VCU Health have reached a multi-year deal, agreeing to cover Anthem members' health care.

VCU Health is a system located in Richmond and surrounding areas. The new agreement applies to Anthem BCBS members who are enrolled in employer-based, Health Insurance Exchange, Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans.

Anthem and Bon Secours parted ways more than two weeks ago, after months of failed negotiations. According to Bon Secours, Anthem isn't paying enough to doctors and nurses to keep up with inflation.

Currently, only patients who have Anthem Medicare Advantage as their primary insurance will feel the impact, but on Thursday a Bon Secours spokesperson said Anthem Managed Medicaid patients may also become out-of-network, starting on October 1.