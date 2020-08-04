April is 'Donate Life Month'

We spoke with an organ procurement organization to get the facts about those who are most in need and how you can sign up to become an organ donor.

NORFOLK, Va. — In the month of April, we celebrate our life donors! There are over 110,000 people waiting for organ transplants and over 2,000 of those people are in Virginia.

While this month is all about educating the community on the process of donating, the hope is always there that people will also register to become a donor themselves.

You may be surprised to know that over half of our population has already signed up to be an organ, eye and or tissue donor, but the need for donors is still ongoing.

"Nearly 60 percent of patients waiting for a transplant are minorities so we need a diverse donor pool out there. We need people of all races and religions to donate," Executive Vice President of LifeNet Health, Doug Wilson said.

While we all may be keeping our distance from one another during this pandemic, that doesn't mean socially we should stop doing our part. Becoming a donor will not only change a person's life, but it will, in turn, give a person a chance at having a life worth living.