NORFOLK, Va. — A new study by Lhasa Oms found that 78 percent of millennials surveyed across the country believe they are more stressed than any generation before them.

In the 2,000-person survey, the top answers for the general cause of more stress included more debt, a more competitive job market, more expensive health care, and technology or media overload.

And the top answers for the direct sources of their stress included finances, work/career pressure, work-life balance, and mental health.

The most common way millennials cope with stress is watching TV or movies, according to the survey.

The methodology in the survey was conducted between June 20 and 21, 2019. Officials interviewed 2,010 Americans about their stress levels. Respondents’ ages ranged between 18 and 37 with an average age of 28. 57 percent of respondents were female, 43 percent were male.