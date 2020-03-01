WASHINGTON — A federal court ruled in December that the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate is unconstitutional and that other parts of the law need further review. In the new year, a coalition of 22 attorneys general filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to review the court's decision.

The Texas v. U.S. decision held the individual mandate of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) unconstitutional and called into question whether the remaining provisions of the ACA could still stand, including those that protect and provide coverage to Americans with pre-existing conditions.

The attorneys general are petitioning the Supreme Court to take up the case and resolve it before the end of the Court’s current term in June.

In briefs and at oral argument, individuals have highlighted the consequences of striking down the Affordable Care Act. This decision would impact:

133 million Americans, including 17 million kids, with preexisting health conditions

Young adults under 26 years of age, who are covered under a parent’s health plan

More than 12 million Americans who received coverage through Medicaid expansion

12 million seniors who receive a Medicare benefit to afford prescription drugs

Working families who rely on tax credits and employer-sponsored plans to afford insurance

View the full petition below:

“This was a politically motivated lawsuit from the beginning that has forced Americans to live in the constant fear that President Trump and his allies will rip away their healthcare, drive up healthcare costs for everyone, and take away all protections for preexisting conditions,” said Virginia's Attorney General Mark Herring. “Millions of Virginians rely on the Affordable Care Act for quality, affordable healthcare and I will not stop fighting to protect their healthcare from these reckless, dangerous attacks.”

