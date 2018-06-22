NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Roughly 29 million people in the United States have have diabetes. That's nearly 10 percent of Americans. For years, the majority of those people have had to endure the stick of needles to receive the insulin they need to manage their conditions.

Now, inhalable insulin offers many patients a less stressful, less painful option. For a lot of those people, the treatment, which has FDA approval, seems to work faster and offers a better quality of life than continuous injections do.

Join us for 13News Now at 11 p.m. on June 28 as we look at the benefits of the treatment and who may be able to use it.

