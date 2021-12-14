'Lighting the Way' | CHKD receives $1M donation for new mental health facility

Bank of America donated $1 million to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. It's for the new mental health hospital opening in 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The above video is on file from June 30, 2021.

A mental health hospital for children in Hampton Roads received one of its largest donations.

Bank of America announced it's giving $1 million to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. The money will go towards a new mental health facility.

“This gift from Bank of America is a testament to the company’s compassion for the children and families in the Hampton Roads region and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said CHKD President and CEO Jim Dahling. “The gift will support some of the most vulnerable members of our community and contribute to advancing the science around treating mental health conditions for children across the country.”

CHKD and Bank of America have been working together for years. The donation was given in an effort to support the hospital's initiative of "Lighting the Way," by making mental health treatment available to children in the region.

Officials at CHKD said the mental health hospital is a $224 million project. The 14-story, 60-bed facility is currently under construction and is expected to open in 2022.

“The new facility at CHKD is going to be transformative for our region, and a big win in terms of access to quality mental health care for children,” said Frank Castellanos, the Bank of America president of Hampton Roads. “We’ve supported the efforts of CHKD for four decades. The values they exhibit through the work they do are inspiring, and align with our commitment to the health and safety of vulnerable populations.”

It will be located at the same location as the main CHKD hospital and will feature private psychiatric rooms (includes space for parents' overnight stay), music and art rooms for healing and a rooftop area for exercise and fresh air.