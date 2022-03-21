Biden signs bill to address burnout among health care professionals

The new law will establish grants that seek to reduce and prevent suicide, burnout and mental and behavioral health conditions among health care professionals.

WASHINGTON — Charlottesville native Dr. Lorna Breen got coronavirus herself and recovered, but then came back too quickly.

And she was reluctant to seek any help out of fear it might harm her career.

In April of 2020, at the height of the first wave of the pandemic, Breen took her own life.

A Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 70% of health care workers between the ages of 18 to 29 indicated they are feeling burnout.

Now, help is on the way. With the stroke of a pen, President Joe Biden enacted the "Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act," sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).

The measure will establish grants that seek to reduce and prevent suicide, burnout and mental and behavioral health conditions among health care professionals.

Last August, the Senate unanimously passed Kaine's bill. It passed in the House of Representatives, 392-36.

“So many of our health professionals deal with really intense mental health needs, particularly during COVID,” said Kaine. ”By keeping our health care professionals healthy, everyone in society wins.”

Specifically, the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act will: