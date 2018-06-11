A popular birth control pill has been voluntarily recalled because the right instructions were not included in the dispenser.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of Ortho-Novum 1/35 and two lots of Ortho-Novum 7/7/7. The information inside the package is incorrect.

Not following the correct instructions could lead the user to take the pills in the wrong order or take an inactive pill instead of an active pill, leading to an unintended pregnancy or bleeding.

The product itself is safe if used correctly.

The lots affected are:

Product Description NDC Number (carton) NDC Number (pouch) Lot No. Expiration Date ORTHO-NOVUM® 1/35 50458-176-06 50458-176-28 18BM114 03/2020 ORTHO-NOVUM® 7/7/7 50458-178-06 50458-178-28 18CM120 03/2020 ORTHO-NOVUM® 7/7/7 50458-178-12 50458-178-12 18BM110 03/2020

For more information, visit the FDA website.

