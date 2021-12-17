Hospitals in Hampton Roads affected by blood shortage 'crisis'

Health officials say as a state, Virginia is experiencing a more than 40% donation drop compared to last year.

NORFOLK, Va. — The life blood of a hospital is often the same blood needed to save lives.

But healthcare workers say what they’re seeing now, is something they haven’t seen before.

“A little different because I’d say the blood supply is shorter than it’s ever been in the last decade," Ian Noga said, the executive director of Laboratory Services for Sentara.

According to hospital officials, The American Red Cross’ blood supply is at a level so low it’s impacting the healthcare systems in Hampton Roads.

“There are supply chain shortages, more people traveling. A lot less donations, American Red Cross indicated their inventory levels are lower than they’ve ever been in over a decade," Noga said.

Health systems across Hampton Roads have issued a collective call for blood donations, including Bon Secours, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Riverside Health System, and Sentara Healthcare

“In the past, those things have been temporary, and hospital systems can get together and support each other. But we’re truly in a nationwide crisis for blood products and availability," Dr. Daniel Munn, a trauma surgeon at Riverside said.

According to Dr. Munn, the shortage has led the Red Cross to change exactly how much blood each facility gets. And according to Dr. Munn, Riverside is now getting only a percentage from what it was before.

“What you want has no impact on what’s available to you. The Red Cross has just implemented a system this week to calculate of their supply, what exactly they can allocate," Dr. Munn said.