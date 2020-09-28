Blue Cross NC giving cash to customers

The company says the money is meant to help with health and household expenses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video was from a separate story.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina said it's giving its customers cash.

According to a press release, they're issuing $200 million in "health and wellness" retail cards.

The cards will be sent to 600,000 eligible households. They're meant to help North Carolinians pay for health wellness and various household expenses.

Eligible subscribers will have to be enrolled in an under 65 fully insured employer plan. The card will have a balance between $100 and $500.

"At Blue Cross NC, we are committed to the well-being of our members and we want to help them prioritize and pay for their health and wellness during this time,” said Tunde Sotunde, MD, the president and CEO of Blue Cross NC.