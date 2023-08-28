Bon Secours sues Anthem BCBS, alleges insurance company owes more than $93M in outstanding Virginia claims

The health system is claiming that the insurance company owes "more than $93 million in outstanding unpaid and underpaid claims in Virginia alone."

NORFOLK, Va. — Bon Secours has filed a lawsuit against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, alleging that the insurance company owes more than $93 million in outstanding unpaid and underpaid claims in Virginia.

In the suit — filed in Henrico County Circuit Court — the health system claimed that Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield had failed to pay claims "timely and properly" in Virginia, a violation of the two companies' agreement in effect since Jan. 1, 2020.

The company is seeking a $93 million award of damages, as well as interest, injunctive relief and treble damages.

The suit comes after the health system's Medicare Advantage contract with Anthem ended earlier this month and negotiations to renew the contract broke down.

The impasse means doctors and caregivers in the health system will be considered out-of-network for nearly 19,000 patients who have Anthem Medicare Advantage health insurance.

13News Now reached out to Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield but didn't get an immediate response by the time this article was published.