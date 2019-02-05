NORFOLK, Va. — Bon Secours Cancer Institute and Eastern Virginia Medical School Dermatology are offering a free SPOTme skin cancer screening on May 4.

1 in 5 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with skin cancer. However, skin cancer is treatable and early detection is key.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bon Secours Cancer Institute at DePaul located at 155 Kingsley Lane.

Participants will have the chance to get spots or moles reviewed. If any suspicious spots are detected, they will be referred to a dermatologist for follow-up.

Anyone can schedule an appointment by calling 757-889-CARE (2273).

