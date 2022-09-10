Nearly 600 people run in Bra-ha-ha 5K that raises money for breast health services for uninsured

The Chesapeake 5K was the sixth annual Bra-ha-ha 5k that aims to raise money to fight breast cancer.

NORFOLK, Va. — Over 600 runners took part in the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation's sixth annual Bra-ha-ha 5K on Chesapeake Regional Medical Center’s North Battlefield Boulevard campus Saturday morning, a representative for Chesapeake Regional Medical said.

The 5K was the part of the foundation's annual Bra-ha-ha campaign which aims to provide free mammograms and related breast health services to eligible uninsured and underinsured community members, the campaign's website said.

The Bra-ha-ha campaign calls on artists to use a bra as their canvas to create art that uses breast cancer as inspiration.

The winners of this year's race were:

Patricia Holland of Suffolk - First Place Women's category

Ryan Carroll of Chesapeake - First Place Men's category

Brennan Marek of Chesapeake - First Place 12& under category

The race was part of the month's long campaign that will see its main event, The Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction, held on October 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tidewater Community College’s Chesapeake Student Center, the representative said.

In last year's competition, there were 96 bras competing and 10 bras recognized during the event: Grand Prize, Most Creative, Best Craftsmanship, Most Inspirational, Best Seasonal or Holiday, Best Business Entry, Best General Entry, Best School Entry, Best Gala Inspired (Roaring 20s), Best Youth Entry (13 years and under) and Best Bra by a CRH Employee or Department. Three bras received an honorable mention.

The winners were chosen by a local panel of judges and modeled by breast cancer survivors during the last minutes of the evening.

The Grand Prize winner was Loren Rajjhel, a Grassfield High School sophomore, with her “New Queen of Breasts” design. She is the youngest ever to get the award and was presented with a $1,000 check.