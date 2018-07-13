Here’s something we’re not used to hearing -- being a little over weight might actually lower your risk of breast cancer. It all has to do with age and weight.

What makes this finding somewhat significant is that it combines data from 19 studies and looks at the weight, or more specifically the BMI's, of more than 750,000 pre-menopausal women age 18-54.

The study was conducted at the Institute of Cancer Research in London.

Researchers found cases of breast cancer were less common in women with higher BMI's, and the lowered risk was most pronounced in women 18-24.

However, that is not the case for post-menopausal women. Gaining weight after menopause is still linked to an increased risk of breast cancer.

And just to be clear, the study is not advocating weight gain as a way to reduce your risk of breast cancer. A high BMI can mean many things, including a higher muscle mass. Researchers didn't look at the distribution of fat in women's bodies.

The hope is that this study can help unravel the mystery of what makes cancer grow and what doesn't.

