Sentara Healthcare expands care with 3D mammography van

Friday morning, Sentara Healthcare leaders unveiled a new 3D mammography van that's set to bring care to underserved communities.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare is going the distance to serve several communities in Hampton Roads.

“That right there. That is going to cause someone to enjoy a tomorrow that they were not expecting,” Iris Lundy said, the senior director of health equity at Sentara Healthcare as she pointed to the new vehicle.

It's a bright pink van parked outside the Sentara Brock Cancer Center that will put state-of-the-art technology on the road.

“We consider her cozy," Darlene North said, the team lead for the mobile mammography unit. "Her name is Pinky.”

Inside, there's 3D mammography technology which similar to what you’d find at a Sentara facility.

“It’s an opportunity to bring mammography to people who may skip it because they can’t get to the center,” North said.

“You save time and the access of the 3D mammo van could possibly save your life,” Cheryl McLeskey said, a Breast cancer survivor.

3D mammography is the current standard of care for Breast cancer screenings and has been proven to find smaller tumors at earlier stages than traditional 2D mammograms.

“The importance of detecting breast cancer early, before it has spread, cannot be emphasized enough,” Dr. John Plemmons said, the medical director at the McLeskey Comprehensive Breast Center at the Sentara Brock Cancer Center.

“This mobile mammography van will improve access to healthcare for many in our community by delivering care closer to where a patient lives or works. Not only is it more convenient for our patients, but it will undoubtedly save lives.”

“We can come to health fairs. We can come to private businesses," North said. "We can come to any location.”

Darlene North will work inside the van with another professional. She said they are set to roll out on February 13.

“We’re going out three days next week," North said. "We have established partners already; we’re looking for new partners to go out.”

Health professionals have identified cities like Portsmouth and Suffolk as high-rate Breast cancer communities where they plan to take the van for screenings.

They hope to get the van out to several communities six times a week. North said if you see the van in your community, knock on the door and they’ll add to you to the schedule.

The 3D mammography van will provide services within a 2-hour driving radius of Norfolk, Virginia, including communities in northeast North Carolina.

Up to 20 mammography appointments can be scheduled in a single day.

Mammograms will be available to all individuals. If a patient has health insurance, that information will be gathered in advance over the phone and on-site, and if a patient is uninsured or underinsured, they can complete an application to qualify for financial assistance.