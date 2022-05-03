Colon cancer rates are rising, but there are ways to prevent it

"By 2030 it’s expected to be the largest cause of cancer deaths overall," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

SAN DIEGO — The statistics are frightening. The rates for people becoming diagnosed with colon cancer under 50 years old has increased every year. Over 100,000 people will be diagnosed this year, but there are ways to prevent it

"By 2030 it’s expected to be the largest cause of cancer deaths overall," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine at University of California San Francisco. He says there are signs that can indicate if you have colon cancer.

"Blood in the stools, black stools, which is another way that blood presents weight loss bloating change in abdominal symptoms like pain," said Hong.

But sometimes there are no symptoms.

He says the biggest way to keep yourself healthy is not that difficult.

"Prevention is key certainly getting screening of any kind either by the stool card or by the camera colonoscopy over the age of 45," said Hong.

Lifestyle is a big factor.

"Not eating too much meat, balancing it with vegetables not smoking and not drinking too heavily," said Hong.

But what does a healthy diet mean? Hong says think the colors of the rainbow.

"They each have something different whether it’s green leafy vegetables or carrots or beets," said Hong.

Hong says other than taking care of yourself, sometimes it’s genetics. There are four groups of people who are more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer.

Those groups are men above the age of 45, individuals with with family history and African Americans.

"For whatever reason there’s a higher number of cases incidents in African Americans than the general population it might be family genetics or access to care," said Hong.

"As a Black male, with some of the other things we deal with like hypertension and diabetes i think it’s extremely important that every Black male goes," said Michael Singletary, a San Diego resident.

Singletary has gotten two colonoscopies so far. He’s in his 50’s and says he won’t risk his health, even though it’s not the most fun experience.

"There's nothing to be afraid of the examination for me wasn’t too intrusive," said Singletary.

And after two negative results, he says he’s grateful and has a peace of mind.

