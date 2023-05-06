Virginia Beach, Chesapeake firefighters not affected by false positive results from early-detection cancer screenings

The company issued the statement that around 400 results sent out between May 10 to 18 were incorrect.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Grail, the company that owns Galleri cancer-detecting blood tests, sent false positive results to nearly 400 customers.

These tests use blood samples to detect fifty different cancers. Both the Chesapeake and Virginia Beach fire departments secured grants that provide the test for free to any active or retired firefighters.

The company issued the statement that around 400 results sent out between May 10 to 18 were incorrect. They say the issue was not related to the actual test results, but instead a software issue with the technology that sends out those letters.

Fortunately, the Virginia Beach and Chesapeake Fire Department's firefighters weren't affected by the mishap, their spokespeople confirmed to 13News Now.

"It's our understanding this was an isolated case caused by a software issue and does not, in any way, affect the Chesapeake Fire Department members or their testing process," a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Fire Department said.