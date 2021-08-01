Cat tests positive for rabies in Newport News

Officials said the cat came from the Electra Drive area, near the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District said Friday that a cat tested positive for rabies near the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

The rabid animal was found in the Electra Drive area. Officials did not have a description of what the cat looked like.

"Our local office of Environmental Health Services will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community," the health department said.

If you've been bitten, scratched or had close contact with a cat near that area, or if you believe your pet may have come into contact with a cat there, call the Newport News Environmental Health Office at 757.594.7340.