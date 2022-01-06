Yorktown cat tests positive for rabies

A spokeswoman for the Peninsula Health District said they found the cat in the area of Route 17 and Ella Taylor Road. That's across from the reservoir.

YORKTOWN, Va. — A cat from the area of Yorktown right across from Harwood's Mill Reservoir tested positive for rabies.

A spokeswoman for the Peninsula Health District said they found the cat in the area of Route 17 and Ella Taylor Road.

If you were exposed to a strange cat in that area, and it scratched you or you came into contact with its saliva, it's important to call the health department.

The same goes if your pet came into contact with a strange cat there.

To reach the Peninsula Health District, call 757-594-7340 and ask for the Environmental Health Office.

Rabies, when not treated in time, is one of the most deadly diseases in the world.