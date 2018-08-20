HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Doctors are sounding the alarm about the measles.

21 states, including North Carolina, have reported measles cases this year. The other states included are Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Washington D.C.

"The most common cause of infection is being in contact with people who haven't been vaccinated,” Doctor Phi Lam said.

The CDC said this year's outbreak is on pace to surpass last year's cases. According to the CDC last week, in 2018 there have been 107 cases of the measles in 21 states and in the District of Columbia.

"There are deaths every year that are caused by measles that are preventable,” Lam explained.

Doctors said the easiest way to prevent an outbreak is an MMR shot. It covers Measles, Mumps, and Rubella. Doctor Phi Lam said the vaccination comes in two doses. The first one is administered to children who are about a year old, and the second dose is given to kids between ages 4 and 6.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"Based on the recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Family Medicine, it was recommended that all kids get their scheduled vaccinations, so they can go to school or just to prevent the spread of illness and disease," he said.

If you choose to opt out, Lam said to be cautious.

"People who are resistant to vaccinations they should be very careful of where they are at, expose your risk and people they come in contact with that may have measles-like symptoms," Dr. Lam said.

Graph: Number of measles cases by year

Measles is a virus that spreads through the air and by coming into direct contact with someone who has it. Symptoms show up in 10 to 14 days after exposure.

The CDC says measles are still common in many parts of the world, including certain countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa. Travelers with measles are capable of bringing it into the U.S.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC