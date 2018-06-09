The Center for Disease Control is bringing back the nasal spray vaccine.

It’s been off the market for a few years, but after the 2016-17 flu season, health experts with the CDC looked carefully at data and approved making it available again for the upcoming 2018-19 flu season.

Dr. John Snellings, a family physician, and professor at Eastern Virginia Medical School said a nasal spray is a worthwhile option.

“They found that one strain of the flu was seen a little bit more than it had in the past, so they added that strain to the nasal spray and that’s why the nasal spray is coming back as a viable option this year,” said Snellings.

The start of flu season is just about a month away, but Snellings said it’s not too soon to get vaccinated.

"It's good to have the vaccination in your system before that time rolls around," said Snellings. “If you get it now, the immunity will last through the entirety of flu season."

Last year's flu season was brutal. The CDC classified it as the first severely high season across all ages. But children were especially vulnerable,180 deaths among them were reported to the CDC nationwide. 80% of those deaths occurred in children who had not received a flu vaccine.

When comparing the flu shot and the nasal spray, Dr. Snelling said he recommends either one. Those who can’t handle needles can opt out and try nasal spray instead.

“It's just as effective, per the CDC,” said Dr. Snelling.

Children have to be at least two years old for the nasal spray. The shot can be given to children as young as 6 months old.

Some people avoid the flu shot, fearing it might give them the flu instead of preventing it. However, Dr. Snelling said it’s highly recommended that everyone eligible to receive the vaccination should get it.

“It’s a very common misconception that the flu vaccine can give you the flu. The flu that's in an inactivated flu vaccine is dead, it cannot give you the flu,” said Dr. Snelling.

The flu shot is considered an inactivated vaccine.

“The actual flu that’s in the shot is dead. It cannot come back to life or give you the flu at all,” said Dr. Snelling. “The nasal spray is called a live, attenuated vaccine, meaning it’s been weakened, but it really can’t affect you the way the full flu infection can affect you either.”

Doctors at EVMS and most clinics have already started carrying flu vaccinations for the upcoming season.

