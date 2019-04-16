CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In America, about 330,000 patients are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

A new study shows more than half of the population that’s at risk have not gotten genetic testing for it because of cancer testing guidelines. The guidelines used to recommend genetic testing only for people diagnosed with certain types of breast cancer who were younger than 50.

Now, thanks in part to Chesapeake Regional Healthcare Doctor Antonio Ruiz’s research, the new recommendation from the American Society of Breast Surgeons asks surgeons to genetically test all patients unless there is a specific reason not to.

That means all patients men and women, especially if there's a history of cancer in their families.

“Oh my goodness, that's a huge change,” said Ruiz. “We were essentially missing half as the patients that could be benefited by these tests.”

In 2017, Doctor Ruiz gave Erin Simeone the results of her generic cancer screening at the Breast Center, at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

She made her choice to get tested after her best friend died from cancer and her own mother was diagnosed with it.

Turns out, Simeone has a genetic mutation that could lead to the most rapidly spreading cancer.

“For her risk, we calculated it out somewhere around 50 percent,” said Ruiz.

"The risk was too high for me to sit around and wait for when the cancer shoe was going to fall,” said Simeone.

So last year, she had a double mastectomy.

She said, “a select few people were like gosh this is really extreme. Why are you going through this? and it was truly a faith journey.”

Ruiz said Simeone's risk of developing breast cancer dropped from 55 percent to about 3 percent after she had the double mastectomy.

“What Dr. Ruiz is doing it certainly helped me, and it changed my life and it saved my life,” said Simeone.

While her choice may not be the decision for everyone, she hopes genetic testing will give others more information to make their decisions.

"If it just helps one woman then it's worth it,” she said.

Ruiz said he hopes this new recommendation will change the way surgeons recommend genetic testing, and hopefully, turn knelt insurance providers covering more testing.