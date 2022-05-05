Chesapeake health officials investigate stomach illness at Grassfield Elementary School

Officials sent a letter to parents explaining that they suspect the symptoms are from a stomach bug called norovirus.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Health Department is working with the staff at Grassfield Elementary School to investigate a contagious illness at the school.

“Well being in the community is a bit of a concern because we don’t know how it’s being spread right now," said Carolyn Wiggins-Aird, who lives near the school.

Wiggins-Aird can see the school from her front porch and her children used to go to the school years ago. She's aware of some type of sickness going around the neighborhood.

“Just last week, my son had the same symptoms and I know he’s in contact with children that go to Grassfield Elementary. We didn’t know what it was, but it’s scary to think that you know it’s in the neighborhood," said Wiggins-Aird.

The letter sent to parents details what kind of symptoms develop, including stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, a low-grade fever and chills. Health officials said the infection for this type of illness usually lasts one to two days.

However, grandmother Judy Ellis said she is ready to take care of her loved one.

“I’m not worried about it. I have a grandson that goes to Grassfield Elementary and if he gets it, he’ll come home and pass it to the rest of us," said Ellis.

Health investigators are trying to find the source of the virus to stop the spread. They said students or staff members who feel they have symptoms shouldn’t go to school. School and health officials could not give out any more information at this time.