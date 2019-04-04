VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Later this year, CHKD's Patient Family Advisory Council will host its 2nd annual Scoliosis Awareness 5K Run/Walk in Virginia Beach.

The event will be held Saturday, June 8 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Mount Trashmore Park.

All proceeds go to the Patient Family Advisory Council, which raises awareness for families who are affected by scoliosis.

Runners and attendees can meet the physicians and staff of CHKD's Spine Program, receive free Adam's Bend testing, and learn more about scoliosis and ways to treat it.

You can sign up for the run here.