NORFOLK, Va. — CHKD is hosting an upcoming parenting workshop that explains how understanding some basics about brain science can lead to a more positive parenting experience and more cooperative kids.
The workshop is at Landstown High School, Aug. 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Some of the topics discussed at the workshop:
- Children’s Brains Are a Work in Progress.
- When Children Feel Calm and Connected, They Have Access to the Thinking Part of The Brain.
- Composure is Key.
For more information, attend the free parenting workshop, Positive Parenting: 5 minutes a day to a calmer, more loving household, with Jessica Sinarski.
Registration is recommended at www.CHKD.org/classes.