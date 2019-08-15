NORFOLK, Va. — CHKD is hosting an upcoming parenting workshop that explains how understanding some basics about brain science can lead to a more positive parenting experience and more cooperative kids.

The workshop is at Landstown High School, Aug. 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Some of the topics discussed at the workshop:

Children’s Brains Are a Work in Progress.



When Children Feel Calm and Connected, They Have Access to the Thinking Part of The Brain.



Composure is Key.

For more information, attend the free parenting workshop, Positive Parenting: 5 minutes a day to a calmer, more loving household, with Jessica Sinarski.

Registration is recommended at www.CHKD.org/classes.

