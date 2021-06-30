CHKD making progress on children's mental hospital in Norfolk

The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters broke ground on the new facility in 2019. In 2021, it's a walkable building.

NORFOLK, Va. — Things are taking shape at the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (CHKD) pediatric mental hospital in Norfolk.

The facility hasn't opened yet - it's been under construction since they broke ground on Gresham Drive in 2019. That year, officials said the health center was a $224 million project.

The 60-bed, 14-story mental health hospital is scheduled to open for business in 2022.

It'll be in the same area as Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Norfolk's CHKD hospital.

Wednesday, CHKD allowed reporters to tour a patient room and rooftop recreational area of the building.

A spokesperson said the new hospital is gearing up to "transform pediatric psychiatric care in Hampton Roads and across the Commonwealth."