NORFOLK, Va. — If your child suffers from digestive system problems, CHKD has a Motility Program designed to help him or her.

"Digestive motility" refers to the movement of muscles and nerves working together to complete the digestion process.

Some symptoms include:

Events that disrupt the digestion process

Frequent vomiting, pneumonia, chronic cough, constipation, fecal incontinence, etc.

CHKD is one of the few hospitals in the country to offer state-of-the-art 3-D manometry studies.

Some conditions the hospital diagnose and treat are intractable constipation, achalasia, GI Reflux Disease, gastroparesis, intestinal and colonic dysmotility.

CHKD offers motility services at the main hospital, Oyster Point, Harbour View North, and Oakbrooke and Concert Drive in Virginia Beach.

To learn more about CHKD’s Motility Program, visit their website or call 757-668-7240.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.