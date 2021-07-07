CHKD opens new health center, sports medicine facilities in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two new children's health centers opened for families in Suffolk this month.
A spokesperson for the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters said the Health Center at Harbour View and Sports Medicine & Therapy Services would group the hospital's care into one convenient area.
Both new facilities will be on Harbour View Boulevard.
"Families in Suffolk shouldn’t have to travel great lengths in order to regularly take their children to the doctor," Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman wrote in a release. "The new centralized CHKD Health Center at Harbour View will conveniently help our young residents receive the treatment they deserve for their health care needs."
Here are the services children can get at the Health Center:
- adolescent medicine
- asthma, allergy and immunology
- cardiology
- dermatology
- developmental pediatrics
- gastroenterology and hepatology
- Healthy You for Life weight management program
- nephrology
- pediatric and adolescent gynecology services
- physical medicine and rehabilitation
- laboratory and radiology services
This is what will be offered at the Sports Medicine & Therapy Services practice:
- sports medicine physical therapy
- rehabilitative physical therapy
- occupational therapy
- speech therapy
The announcement comes not long after CHKD shared the progress its making on a new children's mental health hospital in Norfolk. The mental health hospital is scheduled to open in 2022.