CHKD opens new health center, sports medicine facilities in Suffolk

The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters opened two new services for kids in Harbour View.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two new children's health centers opened for families in Suffolk this month.

A spokesperson for the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters said the Health Center at Harbour View and Sports Medicine & Therapy Services would group the hospital's care into one convenient area.

Both new facilities will be on Harbour View Boulevard.

"Families in Suffolk shouldn’t have to travel great lengths in order to regularly take their children to the doctor," Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman wrote in a release. "The new centralized CHKD Health Center at Harbour View will conveniently help our young residents receive the treatment they deserve for their health care needs."

Here are the services children can get at the Health Center:

adolescent medicine

asthma, allergy and immunology

cardiology

dermatology

developmental pediatrics

gastroenterology and hepatology

Healthy You for Life weight management program

nephrology

pediatric and adolescent gynecology services

physical medicine and rehabilitation

laboratory and radiology services

This is what will be offered at the Sports Medicine & Therapy Services practice:

sports medicine physical therapy

rehabilitative physical therapy

occupational therapy

speech therapy