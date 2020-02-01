NORFOLK, Va. — The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters has a fitness program designed specifically for children who have autism.

Autism Fitness Class at Oakbrooke is an eight-week class designed to improve the overall health and quality of life of children and teens ages 6-21 on the autism spectrum through resistance and aerobic exercise.

The pretest class will take place on January 18, 2020, and the post-test is scheduled for, March 7, 2020.

Program Benefits:

• Increased social behavior

• Increased sensory skills

• Increased strength

• Increased communication skills

• Decreased maladaptive behavior

• Improvement in academic engagements

The class meets on Saturdays either from noon-1 p.m. or 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.

The class costs $100.

Parents can register here.

A note is needed from the child’s physician stating they have a diagnosis of autism and are fit to participate in a fitness class, but that can be received after registration. Space is limited.

