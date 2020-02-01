NORFOLK, Va. — The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters has a fitness program designed specifically for children who have autism.
Autism Fitness Class at Oakbrooke is an eight-week class designed to improve the overall health and quality of life of children and teens ages 6-21 on the autism spectrum through resistance and aerobic exercise.
The pretest class will take place on January 18, 2020, and the post-test is scheduled for, March 7, 2020.
Program Benefits:
• Increased social behavior
• Increased sensory skills
• Increased strength
• Increased communication skills
• Decreased maladaptive behavior
• Improvement in academic engagements
The class meets on Saturdays either from noon-1 p.m. or 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.
The class costs $100.
Parents can register here.
A note is needed from the child’s physician stating they have a diagnosis of autism and are fit to participate in a fitness class, but that can be received after registration. Space is limited.
