CHKD scheduling elective procedures on 'shift-by-shift basis' in wake of respiratory illness surge

CHKD doctors postponed elective procedures Monday as the hospital deals with a high patient census and rising respiratory cases.

NORFOLK, Va. — Rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in children are filling up hospital beds in health systems across the country, and Hampton Roads is no stranger to that trend.

Doctors with Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters said on Monday, they had to make the difficult decision to postpone elective surgeries, which are non-emergency surgeries scheduled in advance. They said it was because most of the healthcare workers were occupied with handling patients already in their care, many with respiratory illnesses.

Elective procedures resumed Tuesday, but CHKD leaders are looking into how they can better plan based on their staffing and the number of patients in their care.

Jennifer Jernigan and her son, Mikey Prince, dealt with the scheduling delays over the past few months.

Prince was diagnosed with an enlarged liver and his mother brought him into CHKD Tuesday for an endoscopy to learn more about his medical condition.

The mother and son traveled all the way from Gloucester to the Norfolk hospital because they couldn't find the right care they needed near where they lived.

Jernigan said trying to get her son on the doctor's schedule proved to be a big challenge.

"We had one procedure scheduled and they had to reschedule due to the doctor being out. Then we had another procedure we had to reschedule due to staffing issues. Then, we tried another procedure, but we had to reschedule due to my staffing issues," said Jernigan. "So, it's been quite challenging, but we were blessed to get it done today."

CHKD sent 13News Now a statement in response to our inquiry, saying:

"Due to our high patient census, and the ongoing respiratory surge, CHKD postponed elective surgeries that required an inpatient stay to the main hospital on Monday, 12/19.

We recognize this was a hardship for families and staff alike, but this was a necessary step to continue to provide the critical services we must provide to our community. We resumed elective surgeries on Tuesday, 12/20.

We will be assessing our ability to accommodate elective surgery admissions on a shift-by-shift basis as we move through the holiday season and the high viral caseload."

Jernigan said she understands the difficult job healthcare workers face, especially with the rising respiratory cases. She and Prince said they are just grateful they're one step closer to learning more about Prince's medical condition and how to get treatment.

"It's frustrating because your child is going through some things and you want to do what's best for them as quickly as possible, but there's always obstacles that are going to be in the way," said Jernigan. "So, have faith and have patience that everything is going to be okay."

"It's something we have to get through to get the help that we need," said Prince.