Which type of face mask offers more protection against omicron variant?

A Sentara Healthcare expert said whether it's a cloth or surgical mask, the most important factor is wearing it correctly.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 27, 2021.

Face masks work.

They prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching other people, and vice versa. Yes, there are differences between cloth and surgical face masks -- but a health expert at Sentara Healthcare said that’s not the most important thing.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Bogdan Neughebauer said wearing your mask correctly is critical.

“Of course every mask is different," Neughebauer explained. "Exactly as you mentioned – a cloth mask is less efficient than a surgical mask, and that one is less efficient than an N95.”

Neughebauer said although N95 masks offer the most protection against inhaling virus particles, not everyone needs one.

“In the day to day life, we do not need N95 masks," he said. "That is mostly designed for healthcare professionals that come in close contact with individuals that are, indeed, COVID positive.”

That leaves surgical masks and cloth masks. When it comes to making a choice, Neughebauer said what’s most important is wearing the mask correctly.

“In the day to day life, having a regular cloth mask – providing that it’s worn appropriately – that should give them [protection from] that casual transmission from someone that you just pass by,” Neughebauer said.

The bottom line is: your mask should fit snugly against the sides of your face; and if your cloth mask can do that then, Neughebauer says, it offers protection.

The Centers For Disease Control has guidelines for mask-wearing on its website. It recommends masks with two layers of washable, breathable fabric that don’t leave any gaps.

Remember – when wearing a face mask, it must cover your nose. It should not go under your nose.

“The idea of a mask is to prevent any type of viruses to get inside our respiratory track. So if someone is breathing through their nose, which is what we’re supposed to do, the mask under the nose will not play a very important role,” Neughebauer said.

It's an important protection for people who are spending lots of time in public.

“The best way to have a mask is to be fitted. We want to make sure it takes the contour of our nose and our face; That there are no gaps between the skin and the surface of the mask.”