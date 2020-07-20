Cleveland Clinic again delivers baby from donor's transplanted womb

The hospital became the first in North America to complete the procedure last year.

The Cleveland Clinic continues to make progress in one of its most notable clinical trials, announcing Monday their second delivery of a baby from the transplanted uterus of a deceased donor.

Baby Cole was born in March after his mother Michelle conceived him through in vitro fertilization a year ago, just months after receiving a womb transplant. It's all part of the hospital's Uterine Transplantation for the Treatment of Uterine Factor Infertility trial, which aims to help women overcome infertility issues and have their own children.

The doctors at the clinic, led by Dr. Andreas Tzakis, became the first in the United States to successfully complete a uterus transplant in 2015 and a year later completed the first successful child delivery from such a womb in North America. So far, the hospital has completed eight transplant, with six being successful but two resulting in hysterectomies soon after.