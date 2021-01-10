Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Coastal Edge's 'Surf for the Cure' program offers free mammograms

Coastal Edge 'Surf for the Cure' helped almost 200 people get a mammogram. This is the eighth year they've hosted the clinic.

Blair Daniels said her friends convinced her to get a mammogram at the Coastal Edge Surf for the Cure clinic three years ago.

“Peer pressure," Daniels said. "I always worked this event with Wahini Surf Club and with peer pressure, 'Oh you’re 40 you can go and get your free mammogram today.'"

She got tested that day on the mobile bus. It's something she said she probably would have scheduled another time. Luckily, she didn’t.

"What I didn’t realize was that was on a Saturday," she said. "That Wednesday, I got a call back and they said, 'You need to come in for more imaging' and I was a little shocked, being just turned 40.”

Doctors ran more tests. After several visits, they found a benign tumor.

“I am very, very thankful but also realized how important this is,” Daniels said.

Surf for the Cure Coordinator Aimee Rhodes told 13News Now that’s what it’s all about.

“We are very happy and fortunate that we have been able to help four that we know of," Rhodes said. "It could be more.”

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS 🎀: To kick off the first day of breast cancer awareness month, Surf for the Cure and Chesapeake Regional Healthcare partnered to offer free mammograms outside Coastal Edge in Virginia Beach.



They’ve hosted the mobile clinic for 8 years. pic.twitter.com/llr1IZCOCt — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) October 1, 2021

About 24 people are scheduled Friday for a screening outside Coastal Edge in Virginia Beach. It’s the eighth year Surf for the Cure and Chesapeake Regional Healthcare have partnered on this effort.

“This should be important to everybody," Rhodes said. "Early detection will help in your process of treatment.”

It’s free, even if you don’t have insurance.

Surf for the Cure is also hosting a skating and surfing contest this weekend. Money donated will help breast cancer patients.