Colon Cancer Awareness: Rates are rising among younger people

13News Now's Madison Kimbro spoke with a colorectal surgeon at Bon Secours to get details on the rise of younger patients being diagnosed.

SUFFOLK, Va. — After the news broke of 43-year-old "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman's passing due to colon cancer, people are still in shock that someone so young who seemed to work so steadily throughout the years was struggling with this major illness.

Colon cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States and the rates are rising among younger people, especially in those who are African-American.

Dr. Joseph Frenkel, a colorectal surgeon at Bon Secours says he's been seeing more and more patients diagnosed much earlier than expected.

"It's a cancer that we felt was more typical of the older population. That's why screenings in the past were recommended at age 50, but we are seeing a trend towards younger people developing colorectal cancer over the past 10 to 15 years," he said.

If it's found early enough, it is preventable and treatable, and colonoscopies are recommended. Dr. Frenkel explains that in the last several years he has seen several patients diagnosed in their 30's and early to mid 40's. It's a percentage the American Cancer Society has taken notice to.

"For African-Americans, a lot of societies are now recommending a screening at age 45 instead of 50. Unfortunately, that still wouldn't have caught Chadwick Bosman's cancer, but might catch more cancers in the future. The American Cancer Society has recently started to promote screenings for everyone at 45 instead of 50 due to new cancer's being found," he said.