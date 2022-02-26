How common heart health myths may impact you

Stereotypically "unhealthy" drinks and "healthy" activities may have the opposite effect on certain individuals.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Caffeine, wine, and exercise play a role in our heart health. Whether that role is helpful or harmful depends on your genetics, according to Dr. Anup Kanodia.

Dr. Kanodia is a functional medicine doctor based in Columbus. He says every individual metabolizes coffee and alcohol a little differently. For some, they reduce the risk of heart disease. Others may see increased risk.

"If you're one of those people who drink caffeine and gets heartburn, palpitations, anxiety or jitters, you're probably drinking too much caffeine. Or the caffeine you're drinking, even if just a little bit, is too much for your body," Dr. Kanodia explains.

Experiencing those symptoms is not a sign to quit coffee cold turkey, but cutting down on caffeine consumption is a good first step.

Wine is commonly known as a drink that can be healthy in moderation, but the amount that is considered "healthy" can vary just as much.

“Yes wine has the antioxidants … but it also has things that are unhealthy. The actual alcohol itself, preservatives, sulfites, et cetera," Dr. Kanodia said.

Dr. Kanodia says there are three signs to look out for that can help you identify how much alcohol is too much. Headaches and fatigue immediately after drinking, having trouble sleeping that night, or feeling sluggish the next day are all signs of drinking too much.

Exercise is well known as an important element in heart health but is also easy to overdo. Skimping on sleep to get enough exercise is a common mistake the doctor sees.

All of these things can put a strain on the heart. But Dr. Kanodia emphasizes that just as everybody is different, every day will be different too.