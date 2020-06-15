Community Grab and Go event with Tyrod Taylor Foundaiton provides masks, sanitizer to people

The Tyrod Taylor Foundation and nonprofit Pull Up Neighbor worked together to provide reusable masks and hand sanitizer to the people of Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — Pull Up Neighbor, a non-profit organization, partnered with the Tyrod Taylor Foundation Monday to provide reusable masks and hand sanitizer to the Hampton community.

They called it the Community Grab and Go event.

Pull Up Neighbor is a emergency response team based out of Los Angeles, focused on the health and well-being of vulnerable communities.

The Tyrod Taylor Foundation was founded by the namesake Hampton native, and current L.A. Chargers Quarterback, with the intent of helping former neighbors in need.

The Community Grab and Go event ran from 10 a.m. to noon at Gosnold Hope Park, and then picked back up again from 1 to 3 p.m. at Darling Stadium in Hampton.

Anthony Holt, the founder of Pull Up Neighbor, said he was pleased to help people during a difficult time.

"We know in a lot of cases, this is sometimes the only mask people get, so we want to make sure that people get washable masks," he said. "We went to a lot of communities where they were wearing the same disposable mask for a period of time, so that's just our goal to make sure everyone is properly taken care of."

Taylor's mom, who currently lives in Hampton, said it's important for the people of Hampton to know that everyone is in this together.

"It means a lot to be able to see the give back," Trina taylor said. "To be able to see the people that are in need, and us being able to support their needs."

The Pull Up Neighbor team has made several stops throughout the country since the start of the pandemic to help people, and they still have a few other locations to visit.