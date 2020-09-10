14 people test positive for COVID-19 at ODU residence hall

ODU said the outbreak happened in the Whitehurst residence hall, which houses 389 students.

NORFOLK, Va. — Fourteen people have tested positive for the coronavirus at an Old Dominion University residence hall, the university said in a statement Thursday.

ODU said the outbreak happened in the Whitehurst residence hall, which houses 389 students. The university says COVID-19 testing has also identified what could be the beginning of an uptick in positive results among symptomatic and asymptomatic students who live on campus, as it monitors cases in other residence halls.

In a statement, ODU said it has the following measures in place:

Same day-testing for symptomatic students and 24-hour test results for asymptomatic students

Contact tracing and quarantine/isolation protocols as soon as someone tests positive.

Testing of all Whitehurst residents. Testing will also be available to Whitehurst staff.

Students in isolation or quarantine are provided special attention:

They receive regular health care and mental well-being checkups.

University staff work with students to move their on-campus classes to online learning to avoid interrupting their learning and coordinate any alternate support, including tutoring and make-up tests for any missed days, where needed.

ODU staff prepare and deliver meals to students’ rooms.

Additionally, ODU said it will be taking the following proactive steps in residence halls, beginning Friday, October:

Closing community rooms and gathering spaces.

Decreasing the maximum attendance at gatherings from 50 to 25 people.

Immediate interim suspension for anyone in violation of the COVID-19 policy

Reducing capacity for the Student Recreation Center from 20% to 15% maximum occupancy.

Temporarily closing the Whitehurst P.O.D. Market.