16 new COVID-19 cases reported at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More than a dozen Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) employees have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the shipyard's records.

On Tuesday, NNS reported that 15 workers and another person who isn't an NNS employee but works with the North Yard all received positive test results for the virus.

These new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections reported at the shipyard since March to 531. The shipyard also reported that 181 workers who fell ill with coronavirus have been medically cleared to return to work.

Monday, Aug. 10

Employee, 2nd Shift, CMAF (East), North Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 5, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 4900-4/SMOF, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: July 28, 2020

Employee, 2nd Shift, CMAF (East), North Yard; last time at NNS: July 30, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Ship at Outfitting Berth 1 (Space: 7-148-0-E), North Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 5, 2020

Employee, 2nd Shift, Shipway 5, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 7, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Off-Yard (Leave of Absence); last time at NNS: July 23, 2020

Employee, 2nd Shift, Ship at Outfitting Berth 1 (Flight Deck Trailer 43293), North Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 7, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 4777-1, North Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 3, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Off-Yard (Working Remotely); last time at NNS: July 27, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 4677/MOF (Bay 1), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 7, 2020

Non-NNS employed person, 1st Shift, Ship at Outfitting Berth 1 (Space: 7-113-0-E), North Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 6, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 1773-1, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 7, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 64-3, South Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 8, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Off-Yard (Leave of Absence); last time at NNS: July 20, 2020

Employee, 2nd Shift, CMAF (East), North Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 4, 2020

Employee, 2nd Shift, Pier 6, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: July 31, 2020

Sunday, Aug. 9

No new positive cases reported.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Non-NNS employed person, 1st Shift, Ship at Outfitting Berth 1 (Space: 2-194-1-Q), North Yard; last time at NNS: July 17, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 4677/MOF (Bay 1), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 6, 2020

Employee, 2nd Shift, Ship at Pier 3 (Space: 02-230-1-Q), South Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 5, 2020

Friday, Aug. 7

Employee, 2nd Shift, CMAF (East), North Yard; last time at NNS: July 31, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 4677/MOF (Bay 4), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 3, 2020

Employee, 2nd Shift, Bldg. 4900/SMOF, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: July 30, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 4632-1, South Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 3, 2020

Non-NNS employed person, 1st Shift, Ship at Outfitting Berth 1 (Space: 09-187-1-C), North Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 3, 2020

Thursday, Aug. 6

Employee, 1st Shift, Ship at Outfitting Berth 1 (Space: 7-148-0-E), North Yard; last time at NNS: Aug 3, 2020

Employee, 2nd Shift, Ship at Pier 3 (Space: 03-215-4-L), South Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 2, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 160-2, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: July 23, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 4677/MOF (Bay 1), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 2, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 903-3, Off-Yard (2800 Huntington Ave.); last time at NNS: July 24, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 520-2, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: July 28, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 903-3, Off-Yard (2800 Huntington Ave.); last time at NNS: July 31, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Off-Yard (Leave of Absence); last time at NNS: July 13, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 160-2, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: July 31, 2020

Non-NNS employed person, 1st Shift, Ship at Outfitting Berth 1 (Space: 09-162-1-C), North Yard; last time at NNS: July 31, 2020

Non-NNS employed person, 1st Shift, Dry Dock 10 (Floating Accommodation Facility), North Yard; last time at NNS: July 31, 2020

Non-NNS employed person, 1st Shift, Dry Dock 10 (Floating Accommodation Facility), North Yard; last time at NNS: Aug. 1, 2020

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Employee, 1st Shift, Off-Yard (Working Remotely); last time at NNS: June 24, 2020

Employee, 2nd Shift, Ship at Pier 3 (Space: 3-108-0-R), South Yard; last time at NNS: July 26, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 872 (Warehouse Office Floor), Off-Yard Office (2175 Aluminum Ave.); last time at NNS: July 23, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Off-Yard (Leave of Absence); last time at NNS: June 11, 2020

Non-NNS employed person, 1st Shift, Ship at Outfitting Berth 1 (Space: 3-170-0-C), North Yard; last time at NNS: July 31, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Off-Yard (Working Remotely); last time at NNS: March 24, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Ship at Outfitting Berth 1 (Space: 1-128-2-Q), North Yard; last time at NNS: July 14, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 86-3, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: July 24, 2020

Employee, 2nd Shift, Bldg. 4677/MOF (Bay 1), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: July 24, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Off-Yard (Working Remotely); last time at NNS: July 16, 2020

Employee, 2nd Shift, Ship at Pier 3 (Space: 02-64-0-Q), South Yard; last time at NNS: July 31, 2020

Employee, 3rd Shift, Bldg. 65 (Inspection Office), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: July 28, 2020

Tuesday, Aug. 4