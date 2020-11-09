20 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

The jail said this is the first coronavirus outbreak at the facility since the pandemic began.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads jail is working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 among its inmate population.

According to a news release, an inmate at Western Tidewater Regional Jail tested positive for the coronavirus on September 10. The jail said this was the first positive case of COVID-19 at the facility since the start of the pandemic. Previously, a jail officer tested positive back in May.

After the inmate tested positive, other inmates who came into contact with the individual were also tested. On Friday, the jail was notified that an additional 19 inmates had COVID-19, bringing the total number to 20.

At this point, the jail said only two of the inmates have shown symptoms.

The jail has said it is taking "appropriate measures in accordance with the CDC" and that all positive and exposed inmates have been quarantined.