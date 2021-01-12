3 Maryland cases of omicron COVID-19 variant confirmed, Gov. Hogan urges people to get boosters, get tested

Gov. Hogan announced Friday that all three of the cases involve individuals from the Baltimore Metropolitan Region.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that state health officials have confirmed the first three cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Maryland residents. All three of the cases announced involve individuals from Baltimore, Hogan said.

Two cases are from the same household, including a vaccinated individual who recently traveled to South Africa and an unvaccinated person who was a close contact of that individual. A third unrelated case involves a vaccinated individual with no known recent travel history.

None of the affected individuals are currently hospitalized.

Contact tracing efforts are already underway to ensure that potential close contacts are quickly identified, quarantined, and tested, the governor said.

The omicron variant was designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization on Nov. 26. The omicron variant has now been reported in nearly 40 countries.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.

So far in Maryland, as of Dec. 2, 99.9% of seniors are vaccinated, as well as 88.9% of all adults.

Gov. Hogan assured Marylanders in a Thursday press conference that if the variant was in Maryland, it would be caught quickly due to the state'sextensive sequencing efforts.

Hogan said that Maryland has one of the strongest variant identification surveillance programs in the country and that the state is now sequencing at three times the rate recommended by experts.

As a precaution, Gov. Hogan is urging all Marylanders 18 and over to go get a booster shot as soon as possible, as all adults are eligible for the shot in the state.

Maryland has so far administered more than 1 million booster shots.

MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services, Dr. Jinlene Chan, confirmed that currently available PCR diagnostic tests and rapid antigen tests will detect COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant. “In addition to getting booster shots, we strongly recommend that Marylanders who have recently returned from international travel or are symptomatic in any way get tested immediately,” she added.

Just a day after the first known U.S. omicron variant case was found in California, tests showed the variant had already infected at least five people in the New York City metropolitan area, plus a man from Minnesota who had attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November.

Officials reported another case in a Colorado woman who had recently traveled to southern Africa.

The variant was also confirmed in an unvaccinated Hawaii resident with no recent travel history, state health officials said.

“We urge Marylanders to continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. Getting a vaccine or a booster shot is the single most important thing that you can do to protect yourself and those around you. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to keep Marylanders updated as new information becomes available,” Gov. Hogan said via press release.

The governor's office added that viruses constantly change, or mutate and that new variants of viruses are expected to occur over time.

In addition to the omicron variant, other variants that have been identified so far in the state include the Alpha variant and the Beta variant, both first identified in Maryland in January; the Gamma variant first identified in Maryland in February; and the Delta variant, first identified in Maryland this spring.